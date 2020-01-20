By DAVID MWERE

By consensus, Kenya's county governors have granted the current leadership of their council another term in office.

On Monday, the county bosses agreed that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) get fresh mandates as chairman, vice chairman and chief whip, respectively.

There were no elections held after it emerged that Mr Oparanya and Prof Kibwana did not have opponents.