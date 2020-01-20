alexa Governors pick Oparanya as CoG chair - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties

Governors pick Oparanya as CoG chair

Monday January 20 2020

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who has hinted at a looming reshuffle in the Kakamega County government. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • There were no elections held after it emerged that Mr Oparanya and Prof Kibwana did not have opponents.
Advertisement
DAVID MWERE
By DAVID MWERE
More by this Author

By consensus, Kenya's county governors have granted the current leadership of their council another term in office.

On Monday, the county bosses agreed that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) get fresh mandates as chairman, vice chairman and chief whip, respectively.

There were no elections held after it emerged that Mr Oparanya and Prof Kibwana did not have opponents.

Only Mr Wa Iria’s seat was contested, with Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) seeking to oust the former milk entrepreneur.