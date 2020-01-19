alexa Police kill 5 suspected robbers in Nairobi and Kiambu - Daily Nation
Police kill 5 suspected robbers in Nairobi and Kiambu

Sunday January 19 2020

crime scene, police line

Police killed two suspected robbers in Kahawa Wendani and three along Landies Road on the morning of January 19, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • A Kahawa Wendani, police who had received an alert shot dead two men and found a homemade pistol.
  • Along Landhies Road, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Police killed three armed robbery suspects.
MARY WAMBUI
By MARY WAMBUI
Five suspected robbers were Sunday morning gunned down by police in separate incidents in Nairobi and Kiambu.

A Kahawa Wendani, police who had received an alert shot dead two men and found a homemade pistol.

Ruiru Sub-county Police Commander Phineas Lingera said they launched an investigation.

Along Landhies Road, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Police killed three armed robbery suspects.

The DCI said the three intended to commit a crime but that officers from Kamukunji Police Station stopped them after they were tipped off.

“They were challenged to surrender but shot at the officers instead. A fierce shoot-out ensued," the DCI said on Twitter, adding the fourth suspect escaped.

Police found two pistols, a pen-knife and four bullets.