By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

Five suspected robbers were Sunday morning gunned down by police in separate incidents in Nairobi and Kiambu.

A Kahawa Wendani, police who had received an alert shot dead two men and found a homemade pistol.

Ruiru Sub-county Police Commander Phineas Lingera said they launched an investigation.

Along Landhies Road, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Police killed three armed robbery suspects.

The DCI said the three intended to commit a crime but that officers from Kamukunji Police Station stopped them after they were tipped off.

“They were challenged to surrender but shot at the officers instead. A fierce shoot-out ensued," the DCI said on Twitter, adding the fourth suspect escaped.

Advertisement