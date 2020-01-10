Prisons officers arrested for ferrying foreigners

By BRUHAN MAKONG

Three prisons officers were on Thursday arrested after they were found transporting foreigners in a government vehicle from Garissa to Nairobi.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), the officers were arrested at Mutwang'ombe along the Mwingi-Garissa Highway.

Six juveniles and two adults, all of Somali origin and who lacked any identification documents, were found on board the vehicle but the escorting team could not account for them.

The three officers -- Constable Ali Hassan, Corporal Ibrahim Abdow and Sergeant Simon Kyalo Mwendwa -- were arrested along with the foreigners and placed in custody pending arraignment.

A total of Sh18,000, suspected to have been given to facilitate the transportation, was also recovered from the prisons officers.

Upon inspection, it was found that the GK lorry was also carrying other prisons staff who were on their way to a sports competition in Nairobi.

The vehicle is attached to the North Eastern regional police commander.

“Most of the arrested aliens are teenagers who are said to be under the care of 51-year-old Mohammed Billow. They have no identification documents,” said Mwingi Central Sub-County Deputy Police Commander Nicholas Mutua.

GROWING INVOLVEMENT IN CRIME

The last few months have seen a rise in the number of security officers engaging in illegal activities ranging from ferrying drugs, violent robbery to carjacking, among others.

On December 25, a police officer and a prison warder were arrested along the Isiolo-Moyale highway while transporting 20 kilogrammes of bhang in a government vehicle.

Sgt Morris Mugambi and Warder Stephen Kamau, attached to Marsabit GK Prison, were arrested by a multi-agency security team manning a roadblock. They were transporting the narcotics in a Toyota pick-up truck.

In October last year, three police officers and two prison warders were arrested while allegedly stealing from an ATM in Machakos after a guard raised the alarm.

In August 2019, two prison warders were arrested after footage showed them stashing cocaine in a toilet at the Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi.

The officers were captured on CCTV cameras hiding the drugs amid investigations into a cartel that had been supplying contraband items to inmates.

Just recently, Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo noted that lack of supervision is to blame for the increase in prison staff's involvement in crime and gross misconduct.

He noted that prison officers are getting arrested for offences including impersonating police officers, reckless shootings and conning people.

In a notice dated December 31, 2018, Mr Ogalo directed commanders to supervise their staff closely in order to prevent such cases by rogue officers.