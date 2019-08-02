The CS said the road will link to the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) Corridor.

By NDUNG'U GACHANE

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has announced the construction of the Sh30 billion Kenol-Sagana-Isiolo dual carriageway will commence on October this year.

The CS said the road will link to the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) Corridor.

The project, according to the Mr Macharia, will open up six Mt Kenya counties that grow coffee, tea, potatoes, beans, maize and avocado making it easier for farmers to transport their produce to the markets.

The counties set to benefit are Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Embu, Isiolo, Laikipia and Meru.

The Transport minister, who spoke at Gaichanjiru High School in Kandara, Murang’a County on Friday, said tender for the construction has already been awarded but did not reveal which company was given only saying it was an international firm.

“The road will be constructed in strict adherence of the international standards since it is being co-funded by the Government of Kenya and the African Development Bank. Six of the ten (central Kenya) counties will reap big following the completion of the project,” Mr Macharia said.

He said the project that take 36 months will be built in two phase -- 13km from Kenol to Nyeri and 150km from Nyeri to Isiolo.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), some 800 families have been identified for compensation by the National Land Commission, while traders with premises along the road including Kenol, Makuyu Kambiti, Makutano and Sagana markets have been given a one-month notice to vacate the road reserve.

Several premises, including those housing banks, petrol stations, electronic shops and eateries have been earmarked for demolition.

Mr Macharia also announced that the Murang’a-Kenol road will only be expanded to ease traffic snarl-up downplaying leaders’ claims that the dualling of the Kenol-Nyeri road would ‘kill’ Murang’a town.

He said Jubilee administration has tarmacked 8,000 kilometres of roads since 2013 and will complete another 2,000 kilometres next year.