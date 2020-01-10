By MERCY MWENDE

A former military officer accused of killing his wife and two children has denied the murder charges.

Nyeri High Court Judge Jairus Ngaah noted on Friday that the accused entered the not guilty plea and that the case would be heard at a later date.

Mr Peter Mwaura Mugure, a former Kenya Air Force major, had told the court that he would only respond to the charges after his concerns were heard.

Justice Ngaah said: “The issues the accused wants to present before the court will be heard during the trial."

TRIAL

The suspect’s lawyer, Mr Kimani Njuguna, told the court that he did not know what his concerns were.

Mr Njuguna asked the court to issue him with witness statements and documentary evidence that will be used against Mr Mugure.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Mailanyi said a mental assessment report presented in court showed the accused was fit to stand trial.

THE CHARGES

Mr Mugure is charged with three counts of murder, crimes allegedly committed on October 26, 2019 at the Laikipia airbase in Nanyuki town.

The victims were his estranged wife Joyce Syombua and children Shanice Maua and Peter Mwaura Jr.

The former military officer allegedly committed the crimes with accomplices. Several suspects have been charged so far.