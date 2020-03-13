By JACOB WALTER

Tension gripped parts of Moyale town on Friday after gunmen, whom locals claimed were Ethiopian soldiers, crossed the border and killed five Kenyans at Sessi.

The foreigners broke into houses on Thursday night and opened fire on the men, accusing them of harbouring Ethiopian rebels.

Sporadic gunshots were also witnessed on Friday morning in the area that lies on the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

On Friday morning, the provincial administration, security agencies and local leaders were holed up in a crisis meeting over the attack.

The meeting came hours after Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde paid President Uhuru Kenyatta a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

“The leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral subjects including peaceful co-existence among communities along the Kenya-Ethiopia border and the desert locusts invasion,” a dispatch from State House said.

