Two arrested over Mash Poa bus attack

By MAUREEN ONGALA

Two men are being held by police in Mariakani for stoning a bus that was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa on Saturday night at 10pm.

Hassan Sammy (21) and Jimmy Baya (19) attacked the Mash Poa bus at Kibanda Hasara area before Mazeras town along the Mombasa–Nairobi highway.

Confirming the incident, Kaloleni Sub-County police commander Ezekiel Chepkwony said the suspects will be arraigned in court Monday.

“We have two suspects who will be charged for assault and malicious damage,” said Mr Chepkwony.

The driver, Peter Mwiruri, reported that he heard a loud bang and passengers told him to stop. When he did, he found that a passenger window had been broken by unknown people.

“He alighted together with the conductor and saw three men who were standing near the bus. They managed to arrest two and hand them over to the police at Kokotoni police station,” Mr Chepkwony said.

The police commander said the broken window injured a 13-year-old girl's forehead and she was rushed to Mariakani Sub County hospital where she was treated and discharged.

However, he refuted claims that the bus was attacked by a gang.

“It is not true that 30 armed youth attacked the bus. All the information going round are lies. All other passengers were safe apart from the girl,” he said.

He noted that the two attackers were intoxicated and had no intention of causing harm.