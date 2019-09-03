The bill seeks to reduce number of MPs, scrap the position of deputy governor and introduce a one term presidency of seven years.

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Uasin Gishu County Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved the Punguza Mizigo Initiative.

All Members of the County Assembly adopted a report by the assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation which had endorsed the bill.

The assembly approved the report following the conclusion of forums on the Punguza Mizigo bill held across all the 30 wards in the county.

Committee’s chairperson Patrick Bundotich, who tabled the report, said majority of the residents were in support of the bill.

“In all public forums, residents were of the opinion that the bill is people friendly," said Mr Bundotich during the debate on the bill on Tuesday afternoon.

Langas Ward Representative Francis Muya, who seconded the motion, said the bill will boost development at the grass-root level.

All the MCAs expressed support for the bill.

The bill seeks to reduce number of MPs, scrap the position of deputy governor and introduce a one term presidency of seven years.

It also seeks to increase funds allocated to counties from 15 per cent to 35 per cent.

Kiplome Ward Representative Ramadhan Ali (ODM) said the bill is good news for devolution.