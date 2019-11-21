By FLORA KOECH

More by this Author

A vehicle has plunged into Cheploch Gorge at the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties.

Reports indicate the Wednesday incident happened when the saloon car veered off the road and hit a guard rail at the Kerio River bridge, before it rolled and plunged into the water.

The vehicle is said to have been heading to Kabarnet when the accident took place at about 11pm.

The number of occupants is yet to be known.

Police officers and residents near Cheploch Gorge on Kerio River, into which a salon car plunged on the night of November 20, 2019. PHOTO | FLORA KOECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

When the Nation visited the scene on Thursday morning, hundreds of locals had milled around it to support emergency teams.

Advertisement

Police officers have begun search and recovery efforts in the 100-metre deep, crocodile-infested gorge.

The Cheploch Gorge is famous for its daredevil divers who have become a major tourism attraction in the region.

Traveling along the busy Iten-Kabarnet Road, one cannot resist the urge to make a stopover and marvel at a group of youth who leap into the crocodile-infested waters.