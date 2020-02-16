By MWANGI NDIRANGU

A governor should be limited to one seven-year term in office, Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki has proposed.

Mr Mwaniki, who chairs the Deputy Governors Forum said he will present the proposal to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) committee as it will ensure effective service delivery.

He noted that under the current terms, governors seek re-election after five years, thereby engaging in politics and corruption.

“Governors spend their first five years strategising on retaining their seats for 10 years at the expense of initiating development projects," Mr Mwaniki said at Gathanji Primary School in Laikipia North Constituency on Saturday

"Senior government officials such as the Director of Public Prosecution and Controller of Budget serve for a single seven-year term."

CORRUPTION CASES

Mr Mwaniki also proposed that corruption cases involving governors be concluded within six months, with those cleared be allowed to return to office.

“There is a provision on how long election petition cases should last in court. The same should apply to governors accused of engaging in corruption so they are either cleared or convicted within the shortest time possible."

Several governors are currently facing corruption cases that have seen some of them barred from office until they are concluded.

They include Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu). Ferdinand Waititu was impeached from his Kiambu governor post for reasons including graft allegations.

HUGE RISKS

Mr Mwaniki said that without timelines, some cases will drag on for years and affect growth projects due to the resultant confusion on the next-in-charge in counties.

“Innocent tax payers will continue suffering. It is time we put in place a mechanism to address this problem to avoid a project delays for lack of a clear leadership," he said.

"Election petition cases take only six months. This should apply to cases against governors."

The deputy governor spoke during commissioning of a block of five classrooms constructed through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF),.

Area MP Sarah Korere invited Mr Mwaniki to the event whose chief guest was National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.