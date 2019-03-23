By NATION TEAM

Hotel owners in Nyanza, Rift Valley and Western regions are positioning themselves for improved online bookings after enlisting their businesses with Airbnb.

A number of hotels in the region have already embraced the technology, with a random search on Airbnb for Western circuit revealing a number of high-end properties.

At Rondo Retreat, which recently enlisted for the service, the number of clients has slightly increased, according to the head of reservations, Mr Walter Okello.

Western Kenya Hospitality Leaders Association chairman Robinson Anyal says Airbnb has provided a unique advertising platform for the industry.

“We have witnessed an influx of local and foreign guests as a result of the Airbnb platform. The bookings have been made easier, and on a daily basis most hotels benefit from the service,” Mr Anyal says.

CUSTOMERS

Ms Lilian Atieno, who operates a homestay model tucked in the upmarket Milimani estate in Kisumu, says the platform has increased the visibility of her facility.

Ms Atieno renovated her lavish bungalow built in the 70s to come up with Tiana Court. The tastefully-furnished facility has five private bathrooms, a large kitchen, a living room and dining room. It can accommodate 12 guests.

Parkview Safari Hotel Director Jaoko Oburu says he started using the service last year and has witnessed increased bookings since then.

He likens the service to Uber, observing that it has helped the hotel to attract many clients who were otherwise out of their spectrum.

“It has revolutionised the hospitality industry, and the Western tourism circuit is now being explored than before,” Mr Oburu adds.

MARKETING

Mr Chris Onyango, a frequent user of the service, terms the concept "a must have" for every traveller.

“It is easier to navigate any part of the country or the globe. Unlike in the past, one does not need to have an agent in order to get a room to stay in in any part of the world,” Mr Onyango says.

Hoteliers agree that to appeal to customers, having the right information on the range of services offered is important.

“You have to put out the correct information to win the confidence of clients,” Mr Joseph Amani, who runs Lamanis Haven in Ichina village on the outskirts of Kakamega Town, says.

Mr Amani says since he enlisted on Airbnb in 2017, bookings have increased substantially.

“People book from as far as Europe and other parts of the world. My facility is popular among tourists who come for bird-watching excursions in Kakamega forest,” Amani said.

TRAINING

When he started out, his place was not well-furnished, investments he says he has made over several months. He now plans to expand the space and set up a studio.

Kakamega Hoteliers chairman William Ouya says hotel owners are undergoing training on digital marketing.

“Many hotel owners in Kakamega are yet to take advantage of the digital space despite immense opportunities that exist,” Mr Ouya explains.

In Nakuru County, hotels remain optimistic they will survive the competition from Airbnb. Most of them cite security concerns that come with hosting local and international strangers.

LEGISLATION

The entry of the service has not caused any significant disruption to hotels in the region, but stakeholders note that this trend cannot be ignored.

Nakuru Tourism Association treasurer Farid Abdalla cites lack of regulation as a big threat.

Mr Morgan Kiptum, a sales and marketing manager at a hotel in Nakuru, noted that the arrangement works best for people with flexible schedules.

Reporting by Benson Amadala, Justice Ochieng’, Benson Ayienda and Winfrey Owino