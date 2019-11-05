By FLORA KOECH

A two-day-old baby has been rescued in Katorong’ot village in Baringo County after he was found dumped inside a pit latrine.

The Tuesday 2pm incident happened when a herder who was looking after his livestock around the area heard cries of a young baby emanating from the pit latrine nearby.

The cries continued for some time, prompting the herder to go and check what had transpired.

According to Mogotio Deputy County Commissioner Albert Mwaringa, the herder first thought that a mother had left the child outside the latrine so as to relieve herself.

ABANDONED BABY

“After the cries persisted, he went closer to the scene and opened the door. He found a two-day old baby wrapped in clothes and placed on top of the latrine. The herder reported the incident to police in Mogotio where we went to rescue the infant,” said Mr Mwaringa.

“We suspect that the baby belongs to a young mother who wanted to throw the baby into pit but became difficult for her owing to the small hole and the baby had also been wrapped with many clothes,” he added.

The administrator said the baby has been taken to Mogotio Sub-County hospital for examination and they were making proper arrangements for him to be transferred to Eldama Ravine hospital.

SEARCH FOR CULPRIT

“I have consulted with children’s officer and the procedure is the matter be reported to the police and then they take the infant to Eldama Ravine Sub-County hospital because they have arrangements of taking care of such abandoned children,” said Mr Mwaringa.

He however noted that they are still following the leads to establish the culprit behind the heinous act.

“It is not fair that somebody can be overwhelmed to an extent of dumping a child at a pit latrine. There is breakdown of morals, especially [for] young mothers but it should never get to that point,” he said.