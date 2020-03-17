By FLORAH KOECH

A 26-year-old man from Baringo suspected of having the new coronavirus has been isolated at the Nakuru Level 6 Hospital.

The man from Kampi Samaki, who arrived in country a week ago from Dubai, was coughing and a high fever.

In a press briefing, Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis said there should be no cause for alarm as the suspected case is being monitored by health workers.

“We received tip off of a suspected case of Covid-19 on Monday evening and we sent our health workers to Kampi Samaki to ascertain the situation.

“The suspected case was reported by neighbours,” said Mr Kiptis.

The governor said the man travelled to Kenya from Dubai via Rwanda and arrived in Baringo on Friday.

He further said that the man’s mother was also quarantined at the Nakuru hospital.