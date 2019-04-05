By FLORAH KOECH

More by this Author

A Chinese company caused a stir in a village in Baringo County after donating beer as part of food aid to hungry residents.

Chuanshan International Mining Company donated more than 300 bags of maize, 20 cartons of cooking oil and over 20 cartons of a Chinese-brand beer.

Speaking during the relief food distribution in Katikit, Tiaty, the company’s director said he decided to include beer because villagers enjoy it.

"Locals in this area love liquor so I saw it fit to make it part of donations to hunger-ravaged villages," said Mr Han Ke.

The villagers cheered and clapped after it was announced that they would also be getting the alcohol.

Resident Ben Todonyang and others could not hide their excitement.

Mr Todonyang said, "We are really grateful to get beer in this remote village. We have been hit hardest by the food shortage. The beer will make us happy and cause us to forget our many problems."

Residents were thrilled. PHOTO | FLORA KOECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tiaty MP William Kamket, who attended the event, said food donated by the government had not yet reached remote villages because of lack of transport.

"More than 500 bags of maize are still in government stores in Chemolingot for lack of fuel for transport. The only food that has reached the villages is that donated by well-wishers," he said.