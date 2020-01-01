alexa Tragedy as five die in grisly New Year accident - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Baringo

Tragedy as five die in grisly New Year accident

Wednesday January 1 2020

The vehicle that was involved in the 5 am accident

The vehicle that was involved in the 5 am accident. Its five occupants died on the spot. PHOTO | ERIC MATARA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Eyewitnesses at the scene along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road said they died on the spot.
Advertisement
ERIC MATARA
By ERIC MATARA
More by this Author

Five people, two women and three men, died in an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road in Baringo County in the wee hours of the New Year.

They were in a saloon car that was headed to Eldama Ravine town from Poror.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the five died on the spot in the accident that occurred at around 5 am Wednesday morning.

"We heard a loud bang...On rushing to the scene, we found the vehicle in the ditch and the five had already died," said Joseph Biwott, an area resident.

Koibatek Sub-County commander Rashid Mohamed said the driver lost control of the vehicle at Kabonyony junction before landing in a ditch.

The damaged vehicle was towed to Eldama Ravine police station while the bodies were taken to Eldama Ravine hospital mortuary.

Also Read

Advertisement

The vehicle at Eldama Ravine police station.
The vehicle at Eldama Ravine police station. PHOTO | ERIC MATARA | NATION MEDIA GROUP