Tragedy as five die in grisly New Year accident
Wednesday January 1 2020
Five people, two women and three men, died in an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road in Baringo County in the wee hours of the New Year.
They were in a saloon car that was headed to Eldama Ravine town from Poror.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said the five died on the spot in the accident that occurred at around 5 am Wednesday morning.
"We heard a loud bang...On rushing to the scene, we found the vehicle in the ditch and the five had already died," said Joseph Biwott, an area resident.
Koibatek Sub-County commander Rashid Mohamed said the driver lost control of the vehicle at Kabonyony junction before landing in a ditch.
The damaged vehicle was towed to Eldama Ravine police station while the bodies were taken to Eldama Ravine hospital mortuary.