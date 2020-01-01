By ERIC MATARA

Five people, two women and three men, died in an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret road in Baringo County in the wee hours of the New Year.

They were in a saloon car that was headed to Eldama Ravine town from Poror.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the five died on the spot in the accident that occurred at around 5 am Wednesday morning.

"We heard a loud bang...On rushing to the scene, we found the vehicle in the ditch and the five had already died," said Joseph Biwott, an area resident.

Koibatek Sub-County commander Rashid Mohamed said the driver lost control of the vehicle at Kabonyony junction before landing in a ditch.

The damaged vehicle was towed to Eldama Ravine police station while the bodies were taken to Eldama Ravine hospital mortuary.

