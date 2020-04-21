Rains tragedy: two buried alive in quarry

By PETER MBURU

Two men died yesterday after they were buried inside a quarry at Perkerra in Koibatek, Baringo County after ongoing heavy rains caused a landslide.

The quarry workers died after rocks fell on them from above and buried them for at least four hours before their bodies were found.

However, a third person who was with them escaped death by a whisker, sustaining minor injuries.

The man, identified as Joram, was taken to Eldama Ravine nursing home where he is receiving treatment.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Monday, after which residents together with police and the help of county machinery began searching for the bodies.

The deceased, Peter Kadiji and Alex Miroya, were recovered at 6 pm and taken to Eldama Ravine Sub-county Hospital mortuary.

The two were residents of Equator Sub-location and had been working at the quarry when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The police have now closed down all quarries in the area to prevent another tragedy from happening as rains continue to wreak havoc across the country.

“Those working in quarries should stop until the rains are over to avoid dangers such as what we have witnessed,” Koibatek Police Commander Maxwell Agoro said.