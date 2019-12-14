alexa Food poisoning: Two dead, six in critical condition in Baringo - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Baringo

Food poisoning: Two dead, six in critical condition in Baringo

Saturday December 14 2019

GITHERI

Two people died while six are in critical condition following suspected food poisoning after eating githeri in Elmaine village, Ilchamus in Baringo South on December 13, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Baringo County Health Executive Mary Panga told Nation the two succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement
STANLEY KIMUGE
By STANLEY KIMUGE
More by this Author
WYCLIFF KIPSANG
By WYCLIFF KIPSANG
More by this Author

Two people died while six are in critical condition following suspected food poisoning in Elmaine village, Ilchamus in Baringo South on Friday evening.

A total of 17 people, who were working in a farm in the Baringo South village, were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital after complaining of stomach pains and vomiting, after taking a meal.

Baringo County Health Executive Mary Panga told Nation the two succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Panga said: “We are managing this situation to ensure the victims are stabilised.”

Preliminary reports had indicated that the poisoning might have been from aflatoxin in the githeri meal they eaten. She said the police are investigating the incident. 

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula on Friday evening said the food samples had been taken to government chemist for further tests.

Also Read

Advertisement

 “We are treating this as a police case as the victims were in good health before they ate the meal. We have commenced investigation to establish what happened," said the administrator.