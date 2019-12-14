Baringo County Health Executive Mary Panga told Nation the two succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

More by this Author

Two people died while six are in critical condition following suspected food poisoning in Elmaine village, Ilchamus in Baringo South on Friday evening.

A total of 17 people, who were working in a farm in the Baringo South village, were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital after complaining of stomach pains and vomiting, after taking a meal.

Baringo County Health Executive Mary Panga told Nation the two succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Panga said: “We are managing this situation to ensure the victims are stabilised.”

Preliminary reports had indicated that the poisoning might have been from aflatoxin in the githeri meal they eaten. She said the police are investigating the incident.

Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula on Friday evening said the food samples had been taken to government chemist for further tests.

Advertisement