Food poisoning: Two dead, six in critical condition in Baringo
Saturday December 14 2019
Two people died while six are in critical condition following suspected food poisoning in Elmaine village, Ilchamus in Baringo South on Friday evening.
A total of 17 people, who were working in a farm in the Baringo South village, were rushed to Baringo County Referral Hospital after complaining of stomach pains and vomiting, after taking a meal.
Baringo County Health Executive Mary Panga told Nation the two succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Dr Panga said: “We are managing this situation to ensure the victims are stabilised.”
Preliminary reports had indicated that the poisoning might have been from aflatoxin in the githeri meal they eaten. She said the police are investigating the incident.
Baringo County Commissioner Henry Wafula on Friday evening said the food samples had been taken to government chemist for further tests.
“We are treating this as a police case as the victims were in good health before they ate the meal. We have commenced investigation to establish what happened," said the administrator.