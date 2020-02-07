Baringo residents want to view Moi's body in Kabarnet

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

By FLORAH KOECH

Baringo residents have demanded that the body of former President Daniel Moi be taken to Kabarnet for them to view before the burial slated for Tuesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru.

Mzee Moi was MP for Baringo North and Central for a cumulative 39 years before his retirement in 2002. He first joined Parliament in 1963 representing Baringo North before shifting base to Baringo Central in 1967 where he served until he retired.

Before joining Parliament, he was the Rift Valley representative at the preceding legislative Council from 1955 to 1963.

The residents expressed disappointment that despite the former president serving as their MP for many years, the region will not have a chance view his body at his place of birth.

“We are requesting the government to consider bringing to either Kabarnet or Sacho for overnight a day before the burial as per our traditions. This is our son and we should be involved in his burial arrangements,” said David Chesaro, an elder from Sacho in Baringo central sub-county.

The government has announced that from Saturday to Monday, Kenyans will be allowed to view the body of former President Daniel Moi, which will be lying in state at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

Former President Moi will be accorded a 19-gun salute in a series of elaborate military ceremonies leading to his burial on Wednesday, February 12, at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County. No mention Kabarnet town, the home town of the former head of state.

A section of Baringo ward reps said that it will be better if the body of the former Head of State is brought to Baringo even for one hour before being laid to rest.

Sacho ward MCA John Tarus and his Tenges ward counterpart Silas Tochim noted that it is the wish of many people of Baringo to bid farewell Mzee Moi as a way of giving him his last respect.

He added that he has collected views of several locals and they are yearning to see the fallen hero for the last time.

According to Mr Tochim, it will be hard for locals to travel all the way to Nairobi to view the body and it will be better for the residents if the remains of the once powerful leader be brought to the county.

“We appreciate the government for taking over the programme of this. It’s the feeing of the people of getting a chance to view the body and bid him farewell. In our culture it’s a requirement that a person befitting his status should spend his last day at his home,” said Mr Tochim.

The MCAs are of the opinion that the body should be put in a public place either within Kabarnet, Kabartonjo or Sacho so that residents can have the rare opportunity of viewing the body of the late Mzee.

Meanwhile, a condolence book has been placed at Governor Stanley Kiptis office in Kabarnet.

According to the government, broadcasting screens will be designated in public places in Nakuru, Sacho,Ravine and Kabarnet so as to accord the residents an opportunity to follow the National Memorial Service and the State Funeral Proceedings.