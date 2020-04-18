By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Panic has gripped Bomet County following the death of a woman suspected to have contracted the coronavirus.

The 56-year-old teacher of a local school died at Longisa County Referral Hospital on Friday night.

It was said that she had been coughing and sweating and that her body temperature was 45°C.

As a result, the 10 doctors and nurses who attended to her were quarantined, said Dr Joseph Sitonik, the County Executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health.

"There is no cause for alarm over the issue as it is being treated as a suspected case due to the nature of the symptoms exhibited," Dr Sitonik said in a statement.

TESTING

Advertisement

The official said the woman was admitted three days ago and had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

He said samples were collected and taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) in Kisumu County for testing, with the results expected on Saturday.

Dr Sitonik said the body was placed in a bag and taken to the mortuary.