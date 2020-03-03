16 hospitalised in suspected food poisoning case

"The victims were rushed to the hospital while disoriented, complaining of poor eyesight with some unable to pass urine," said Dr Sitonik.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the Bomet county executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health, said all the victims are from Mulot village in the neighbouring Narok County.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Sixteen people have been admitted at Longisa Referral Hospital in Bomet County following a suspected case of food poisoning on Tuesday evening.

Thirteen of the victims, including a thirteen-year-old, are members of one family.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the Bomet county executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health, said all the victims are from Mulot village in the neighbouring Narok County.

"The victims were rushed to the hospital while disoriented, complaining of poor eyesight with some unable to pass urine," said Dr Sitonik.

He said the victims were suspected to have eaten contaminated food on Tuesday morning.

"They have been stabilised and are currently undergoing treatment," said Dr Sitonik.