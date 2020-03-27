Two of the people who had been placed under quarantine at Longisa County Referral Hospital and Tenwek Hospital have tested negative.

Three of the people are said to be residents of the county who travelled from Germany, while others flew into the country from the United States, among other foreign nations.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

More by this Author

Twenty-five people have been placed in quarantine in Bomet County as the government seeks to curb spread of coronavirus.

Seventeen of them are said to have travelled to Kenya from foreign countries in the last one week, with majority of those affected being from Sotik sub-county.

Three of the people are said to be residents of the county who travelled from Germany, while others flew into the country from the United States, among other foreign nations.

Two of the people who had been placed in quarantine at Longisa County Referral Hospital and Tenwek Hospital have tested negative.

The new statistics were revealed at a training for Bomet based journalists organised by the county government's medical services department led by Dr Ronald Kibet, the Covid-19 County response committee team leader.

"The new cases are spread across the county's five sub counties - Sotik, Chepalungu, Bomet East, Bomet Central and Konoin" said Dr Kibet on Friday.

Advertisement

"We remain on high alert over the Coronavirus outbreak with 122 isolation beds in private and public hospitals in the country having been set aside in the event of an outbreak," said Ms Zaddy Chumo, the chief officer public health.

County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding separately said the government is closely monitoring the suspected cases and warned that those who breach protocols will be placed under forced quarantine and billed for it.

Meanwhile, in Homa Bay, the county government has begun fumigating major bus parks in an effort to prevent the spread of Corona Virus.

County water and environment executive Dickson Nyawinda and the director of disaster management Eliud Onyango launched the exercise at Homa Bay town Bus terminus on Friday.