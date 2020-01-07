The body of the baby was taken to Kapkatet Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A 20-year-old woman is being held by police after she confessed to strangling her five-month-old baby in Bomet County.

The suspect, Sharon Chepkoech, told police that she killed her baby girl because she was facing “hard economic times”.

Chepkoech was arrested alongside her boyfriend, who was interrogated over the crime.

Police said Chepkoech killed the baby around 5pm on Monday and told her boyfriend that the baby was asleep.

The man became alarmed on Tuesday morning when the baby did not wake up. He called neighbours who said the baby appeared lifeless.

Police arrived at the scene and questioned the couple before detaining them.

