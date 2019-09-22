By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Five suspects have been arrested in Konoin constituency, Bomet County, in connection to the violent assault of two assistant chiefs during an illicit brews crackdown.

Police arrested one suspect on Friday and the others on Saturday evening following the incident in Cheptalal.

"We are in pursuit of another five suspects who fled following word about a manhunt,” said Bomet County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding.

Mr Omoding said police were deployed to carry out the operation as consumption of illicit brews has been linked to crimes including murder, rape and defilement.

SERIOUS INJURIES

Reports indicated that 10 people attacked the assistant chiefs on Friday morning and set free two chang'aa dealers who had been apprehended.

Sotit assistant chief Philip Chelule sustained deep cuts in the forehead and left elbow while his Toboino counterpart Joel Mutai suffered a head injury.

They were taken to Cheptalal Sub-county hospital and later transferred to Longisa County Referral Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

“Five administrators had recovered 30 litres of chang'aa and 30 packets of Supermatch cigarettes meant for export when the suspects pounced on them, injuring two chiefs. They freed those who had been arrested and disappeared into a tea plantation,” said Mr Omoding

"ROGUE OFFICERS"

Mr Omoding regretted that rogue police officers in Konoin were taking money from dealers and undermining administrators' efforts to rid the area of illicit brews.

“It is unfortunate but true that some police officers have been tipping off dealers about raids,” said Mr Omoding.

He noted that chiefs are then left with no choice but to take action on their own.

“The officers are under investigation. Those found culpable will face disciplinary action for undermining government programmes. It is a very serious issue,” said Mr Omoding.