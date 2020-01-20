By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has effected a mini-reshuffle in the county’s executive.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Dr Barchok appointed Deputy Governor Shadrack Rotich as acting County Executive for Lands, Housing and Urban Planning.

Mr Philemon Ruto, the Chief Officer for Environment and Natural Resources, has been moved to the county headquarters for re-deployment to other special duties.

RECALLED

Dr Richard Sigei, the former Chief Officer for Lands and Urban Planning and who has been on suspension for the last one year, has been recalled and deployed to take charge of the Environment and Natural Resources docket, previously held by Mr Ruto.

"The changes, meant to ease access to services by the people in the county, take effect immediately," said Dr Barchok in a statement issued by the Director of Communication Ezra Kirui.

Advertisement

Mr Rotich takes over from Education CEC Juliana Rotich who has been acting in the position for the last four months.

Dr Barchok has in the last five months sought to emerge from the shadow of former Governor Joyce Laboso who passed away on July 29, 2019.

He was sworn in as the third Bomet Governor on August 8, 2019.

PICKED DEPUTY

He later picked Mr Rotich, who was the county assembly Speaker, as his deputy in what surprised many as he ignored pressure to pick a woman as deputy governor.

"I made the decision to pick Mr Rotich for the position owing to his leadership skills and it is a clear demonstration that the county assembly and the executive are working harmoniously," said Dr Barchok after the swearing in of his Deputy.

While serving as Deputy Governor, Dr Barchok had also been appointed by Dr Laboso as acting CEC for Trade, Energy and Tourism.