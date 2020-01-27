By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has sent six senior county employees on compulsory leave on allegations of engaging in fraudulent activities.

Governor Barchok said the six are accused of facilitating payments totalling Sh2.5 million to companies that did not supply goods to the county.

They allegedly processed fictitious claims in a bid to defraud the county.

THOSE AFFECTED

Dr Barchok said one of those sent on leave is Mr Victor Ng'etich, the Chief Officer, Lands and Urban Planning.

Mr Ng'etich was immediately replaced in acting capacity with Mr Simon Langat, the Chief Officer, Education.

Advertisement

The others affected are procurement officers Robert Ngetich and Evans Kiprono, accountants Jackline Chemutai Kirui and Wesley Kiplangat Korir (examinations) and Stella Chepkemoi from the stores section.

They will remain on leave until investigations into the allegations are concluded.

WARNING

Dr Barchok said more heads will roll in due course over the fraud that has permeated key sectors in the recent past.

He warned that he will not tolerate lazy and corrupt officers in his administration.

"Officers involved in fraudulent activities will be sacked and prosecuted. Pilferage of public funds will not happen under my watch."

Speaking at Kipreres Ward, where he launched construction of roads in the county's 25 wards, Dr Barchok said tax payers’ money must be put into good use.

"Those imagining they will profit from engaging in fraudulent activities are in for a rude shock. In the past, they may have been able to do that but they must now realise there is a new sheriff in town."

PENDING BILLS

In a statement, Communications Director Ezra Kirui said it emerged that some companies made fresh claims for payment using fictitious documents.

"Such companies will be flagged for investigations and appropriate legal action taken," Mr Kirui said.