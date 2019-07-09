By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is expected back home in “a few days” from India where she has been receiving treatment.

A statement from her office on Monday evening said Dr Laboso would be returning to the country, but would not be resuming her official duties as she continues to receive medical care.

“The office of the governor would like to inform the residents of Bomet and the general public that the Governor is set to return home in a few days,” said Director of Communication Mr Ezra Kirui.

“Upon her return, however, the governor will continue with her medication reviews locally as per her doctor’s advice,” he added.

The office also assured Bomet residents that county operations were running smoothly and with normalcy.

COUNTY AFFAIRS

Dr Laboso, who was transferred two weeks ago from United Kingdom to India, left the country for treatment on May 29, 2019.

She left her deputy, Dr Hillary Barchok, in charge of the county affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Ms Evalyne Rono.

Before going to the UK, Dr Laboso had maintained a low profile for weeks, sparking speculations on her health.

A prayer meeting for her was held last month at the county headquarters.

HOSPITAL VISITS

Last Thursday Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, who is also the former Bomet governor, Isaac Ruto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei flew out to India to visit her just days after Dr Barchok went to check on his boss.

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat, Woman Rep Joyce Korir, MPs Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Ms Beatrice Elachi have also visited the governor in India.

Others who went to check on her in hospital in London are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth, Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon.