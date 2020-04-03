Shockingly, family members revealed that the victim had also killed his father in the 1970s.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A 35 year-old man has murdered his father, 74, following a domestic quarrel in Bomet County.

The victim, a guard at a local secondary school died after being hit with a metal bar at Kiptulwa, in Bomet East constituency on Thursday night.

According to the local chief, the old man and his son fought at around 11:00pm.

"The deceased collapsed after being hit with a metal bar in the neck," said Mr Paul Langat, the Kapkimolwo Locational Chief.

Mr Langat said the victim sustained internal injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Longisa County Referral Hospital.

The suspect surrendered to the chief and was arrested and handed over to Longisa Police Station.

It was not clear what the two had quarrelled over before the fight broke out leading to the murder.

Shockingly, family members revealed that the victim had also killed his father in the 1970s.

"It is a matter that the family needs to sit down, discuss and find a lasting solution so as to avoid a recurrence," said Mr Langat.