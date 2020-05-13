By VITALIS KIMUTAI

One person succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday last week in Bomet County, making it both the first confirmed case and death in the devolved unit.

As a result, 16 family members who came in contact with the deceased, 55, have been placed under quarantine.

One of the relatives, who escorted the patient to hospital, is yet to be traced.

The man from Kagawet village, Itembe Location is said to have also been suffering from diabetes.

According to a police report seen by the Nation, the patient who was admitted at Longisa County Referral Hospital on Monday April 4 died the following day at night.

"It was alleged that the deceased had travelled from Nairobi on the same date of admission in the facility," states the police report.

However, it is not yet clear how he made his way to Bomet despite a containment order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Samples taken to the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) Kisumu nearly a week later, and released yesterday, turned out positive Covid-19.

The police attribute their report of the incident to Micah Koech, the Bomet Public Health Officer and Surveillance Coordinator in charge of Bomet Central Sub-county.

The 16 family members have been taken to Kaplong Girls High School in Sotik for quarantine.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the County Executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health, said a statement will be issued later on the matter.