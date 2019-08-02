By VITALIS KIMUTAI

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will Friday lead mourners in paying their tributes to the late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso in Sotik.

The requiem mass is being held at the Bomet Green Stadium. She will be buried in her marital home in Koru, Kisumu County.

On Thursday, a memorial service was held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi where calls for concerted efforts in containing the cancer scourge dominated.

The government had said it will accord the late governor a State funeral.

“The President and his Deputy will attend both the function in Bomet on Friday and the burial on Saturday in Koru as a sign of respect for Dr Laboso who died on Monday after a long battle with cancer,” said Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

Mr Keter while speaking at Club 181 grounds in Sotik on Thursday afternoon during the public viewing of the body revealed that both Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto played a crucial role in supporting Dr Laboso while she was hospitalised in the United Kingdom, India and at Nairobi Hospital.

Leaders from Bomet County pledged to unite and implement the development agenda which Laboso did not get to accomplish following her death on Monday.