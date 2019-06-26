By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Anti-riot police were on Wednesday called to Bomet County headquarters after a group of young men became rowdy immediately after a prayer event for the ailing county boss.

The youths caused chaos in reaction to a statement by Bishop Augustine Rugut, who was part of the clergy leading the prayers.

REMARKS

In his speech, Dr Rugut rebuked “brokers and political cartels out to sabotage Governor Laboso’s administration in her absence.”

His statement did not go down well with the youths.

They descended on Dr Rugut and assaulted him before Bomet County Assembly Leader of Majority Josephat Kirui and a group of ward representatives moved swiftly and rescued him.

The bishop was escorted him out of the compound by his colleagues as the youths shouted at him.

Shortly after the incident, the youths were engaged in a scuffle among themselves and a section of county employees in a drama that saw people scamper in all directions for safety.

County security officer and police kicked out the protesting youths.

Bomet Central sub-county police boss Geoffrey Walumbe led a contingent of police officers to offer reinforcement to guards who normally man the governors’ office.

The chaos came a day after the same youths stormed the county's human resource department and kicked out employees including Mr Wesley Sigei, the department’s director, while protesting the arrest of a youth who blew the whistle on alleged irregular hiring of 241 employees.