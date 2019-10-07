By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A 13-year-old pupil has committed suicide in Bomet County.

Area Chief David Marusoi said the body of the Class Six pupil was found dangling from the roof of his parents’ house on Sunday.

“The boy’s grandfather said he stumbled on his grandson’s body. The boy hanged himself using a piece of cloth,” said Mr Marusoi.

At the time of the incident, parents of the pupil were not at home.

Chepalungu Sub-County Police Commander Nelson Masai said the body was moved to Longisa County Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

SUICIDE

The incident is the latest in the county after a 14-year-old Class Six pupil at Kabiangek Primary School committed suicide last month after she was reportedly shamed by teacher while in her menses.

The pupil, Vicky Jackline Chepngeno was in class writing a composition test with other pupils when she was scolded by her teacher for soiling her clothes.

She was sent home to get sanitary pads even after it emerged that the school had 78 pieces of pads for emergency.

The Teachers Service Commission has since sent the teacher Ms Jennifer Chemutai on compulsory leave as the matter is being investigated.

COUNSELLING

Kenya National Union of Teachers Bomet branch executive secretary Malel Langat has said there is need to counsel young learners so as to avoid similar incidents from recurring.

“It is the responsibility of the parents, guardians, the clergy, leaders and teachers to counsel pupils on a wide range of issues and make them understand that killing oneself is not a solution to challenges they face in life,” said Mr Langat.