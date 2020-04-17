Others came from Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru and Machakos, said the County Commissioner.

The 24 sneaked into Bomet from Mombasa - with most of them working at the Kenya Ports Authority.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Police and public health authorities in Bomet are seeking for 24 people who sneaked into the county from Mombasa, Nairobi and other places after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lockdown order.

According to Bomet County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, the 24 sneaked into Bomet from Mombasa - with most of them working at the Kenya Ports Authority. Others came from Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru and Machakos, said the County Commissioner.

Already 39 people who travelled from coronavirus prone counties have been placed in self-isolation.

Mr Omoding said the affected people had travelled to Bomet after President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed a lockdown in Nairobi Metropolitan Area and in three counties in the Coast region -- Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

County Police Commander Naomi Ichami and County Criminal Investigations Officer Jacob Muli said there was a lot of feedback and leads from members of the public.

He warned members of the public against flouting the rules on hygiene and social distancing, saying they would be arrested and prosecuted.

"We have directed traders selling foodstuffs that if they do not follow the protocols set by be Ministry of Health on wearing masks, self-distancing and washing of hands using soap or use sanitisers then we will be forced to close the outlets," said Mr Omoding.

Boda boda riders, he said were flouting the rules and a crackdown against the offenders had started in Bomet East, Bomet Central, Konoin, Chepalungu and Sotik sub counties.