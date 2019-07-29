By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Doctors attending to ailing Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a Nairobi hospital have advised on limited visits.

A statement from her office on Monday stated that the doctors had recommended that she be accorded enough rest so as to aid her recovery.

“The governor is recuperating and is under observation by her doctors who have recommended [for] her enough rest and limited visitation for speedy recovery,” County Communications Director Ezra Kirui said in the statement.

INDIA

Dr Laboso was flown back to Kenya from India where she had been transferred to from a hospital in London where she sought treatment.

She was brought back to the country on July 14 following advice by her doctors who said she would continue receiving treatment locally for a yet to be disclosed illness.

Family members have told the Nation that she has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the last two weeks where very few people have been allowed to visit her.

LOW PROFILE

Before flying out to the UK for treatment, Dr Laboso had kept a low profile for a month, skipped key public functions and delegated duties to her deputy and county executive committee members (CECs), raising speculations.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barcho and County Secretary Evalyne Rono have been steering the county affairs for the last two months in the absence of Dr Laboso after she delegated power through an executive order before she left the country.