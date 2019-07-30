By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

The late Bomet governor Dr Joyce Laboso will be interred at her Koru home, Kisumu County, her husband Edwin Abonyo has said.

Mr Abonyo told Nation on Tuesday that plans for the burial are underway.

"The burial will take place in Koru at a date to be announced soon," Mr Abonyo told Nation on phone.

He spoke as Luo elders expressed their wish that the governor be buried at her husband's home in accordance with Luo culture.

Luo council of elders chairman Mr Ker Willis Otondi said: "It is our wish that Dr Laboso is buried at her husband's home in Kisumu County as per the Luo culture."

His sentiments were supported by Koru elders and villagers.

Inmates gather firewood at the home of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at Kimase village in Sotik on July 30, 2019. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mzee Silvanus Ojika, 73, said it would be against the community's culture to have Dr Laboso's body buried in Bomet yet she was legally married in Luoland.

"She was working in Bomet as a governor but married in Luoland. You cannot be buried at your workplace but at your husband's home," Mr Ojika said.

BURIAL PLANS

The decision to bury Laboso in Koru is also in accordance with the Kipsigis culture which provides that a married woman be buried by the husband or the in-laws at her matrimonial home, but not where she was born.

The late governor's family has lived in Sotik, Bomet, since the time Laboso became a member of Parliament in 2008.

Mourners continue to throng the residence which has become a beehive of activities.

Erected tents at Kimase village in Sotik, Bomet County, the home of the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso on July 30, 2019. Mourners are meeting here to condole with the family. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A team comprising of the County Executives and County Assembly members is expected to be constituted by in Bomet to help with the funeral arrangements.

Another committee has also been formed with Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Narok Governor Samwel Tunai and Cabinet Administrative Secretary for Petroleum John Mosonik leading the team sitting in Nairobi.

The home of the late Governor Joyce Laboso at Kimase village in Sotik, Bomet County, has been a beehive of activities. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The date of her burial is yet to be announced.

Her body lies at the Lee Funeral home in Nairobi.

Renovation work ongoing at governor Joyce Laboso's home in Fort Ternan, Kisumu County, ahead or her burial ceremony. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

COUNTY ASSEMBLY

Meanwhile, Bomet MCAs are holding a special sitting at the County Assembly to discuss the passing on of the governor and are expected to go on recess thereafter.

Led by Speaker Shadrack Rotich the MCAs have called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare cancer a national disaster.

Singorwet ward MCA Alfred Langat said thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life continue to succumb to it.

“If HIV/Aids was made a national disaster by former president Daniel Moi, why is the current leadership not speaking to the issue which has gripped the country?” Mr Langat posed.

The county legislators eulogised Laboso as a developmental-focussed leader.

Embomos Ward MCA Mr Robert Serbai said Dr Laboso was a humble leader of many firsts who bridged the gender gap and was focused on delivering on her development agenda.

“She interacted freely with the people and proved a very humble leader. She was very accommodative and could listen to everyone. We have lost a great leader. It is important that we unite as a people and leaders,” said Mr Serbai.

Kongasis ward MCA Mr Bett said: “Dr Laboso was a very development conscious leader, a fighter, an academician whose services to the county and the country will be greatly missed.”