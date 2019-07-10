By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Property worth millions of shillings has been lost in an inferno that burnt 11 shops at Chemaner trading centre in Bomet County.

The fire broke out shortly before 3pm Tuesday at the trading centre in Bomet East Constituency.

According to eye witnesses, it started at one of the shops and quickly spread to the adjacent ones.

Fire fighters from the Bomet disaster management department helped in putting out the blaze as residents struggled to salvage property from the shops.

POSHO MILLS

“Two fire-fighting machines and water bowser that helped to refill the machines were used to contain the fire from spreading to other shops following the unfortunate incident,” said Mr Stanley Mutai, the Bomet disaster management officer.

Mr Mutai said that two posho mills were among the property destroyed before firefighters arrived.

Residents pulled down five other shops in order to prevent the fire from spreading further and, in the process, goods worth thousands of shillings were saved.

The fire spread quickly due to the fact that the shops were built using timber and iron sheets.

ELECTRIC FAULT

“We are suspecting an electric fault as the cause of the fire which has destroyed property worth millions of shillings,” said Mr Benard Kirui, a resident, said.

Chemaner MCA Chesang Aruasa said it was unfortunate that the traders had lost property worth millions of shillings.

“I am calling for a speedy investigation into the cause of the fire by the relevant government departments,” said Ms Aruasa who spoke by telephone following the fire incident.