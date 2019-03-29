By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Teachers’ houses at Mulot Boys Secondary School in Bomet County have been reduced to ashes following a morning fire.

Property of unknown value was burned by the fierce fire that broke out Friday shortly after 9am.

The school is in Bomet East constituency.

Members of the public and teachers battled the raging fire before Bomet County firefighters arrived and put it off.

ELECTRIC FAULT

“An electric fault is suspected to have been the cause of the fire incident at the school. We were able to put out the fire using the county firefighting equipment before it could spread to adjacent houses,” said Mr Stanley Mutai, the head of disaster management at the county, who was among those who arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out.

Mr Geoffrey Rono, a resident, said only a few household goods and personal effects belonging to a teacher were salvaged from one house before it also caught fire.

SPREAD FAST

The fire spread fast as the houses were made from timber.

The incident disrupted learning at school but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out shortly after electricity supply was restored following an early morning power blackout.