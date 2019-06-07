By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A 40-year-old man, who had been released from prison two months ago, killed his two-year-old son on suspicions that his wife had an affair.

Mr David Chelule was released from jail after serving a five-year term for attempting to kill his brother’s son.

The former convict hacked the boy to death with a sharp panga on Wednesday morning at their home in Kaptilolwo village in Sotik, Bomet County after accusing his wife of getting the child while he was in prison.

The Wednesday morning incident left villagers in shock.

“He hacked the boy to death on suspicions that he was not his son,” a neighbour who requested anonymity said, adding that “when he was imprisoned five years ago, the couple had a two-year-old child.”

ARREST

At the time of the incident, the man’s wife was out on an errand.

It was not immediately clear if there had been a quarrel between the couple over the child’s identity.

“The suspect has been arrested and is being held at Sotik police station. Investigations into the incident have commenced,” said Sotik Sub-County Police Commander Mr Francis Ng’ang’a.

He said the body of the boy was found in a pool of blood and that the murder weapon was later recovered following the arrest of the suspect.

“The victim’s body has been moved to Kapkatet sub-county hospital in the neighbouring Kericho County to await postmortem and subsequent release to the family for burial,” said Mr Ng’ang’a.