By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Four people died Tuesday evening in a grizzly road crash involving a matatu and two motorcycles in Bomet County.

Two of the victims died on the spot while two others were pronounced dead on arrival at Tenwek Hospital where good Samaritans rushed them for treatment.

“The accident occurred in Salaik village on the Mugango-Silibwet road when a matatu traveling from Olenguruene in Nakuru County to Bomet collided with [two] motorcycles and rolled repeatedly before landing in a ditch,” said Bomet Divisional Police Commander Geoffrey Walumbe.

Mr Walumbe said two men and two women succumbed to their injuries and the bodies were moved to Tenwek Hospital mortuary to await post-mortem before being released to relatives for burial.

LOST CONTROL

The driver of the Bomet Transport Sacco matatu is said to have lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst and brakes failure and hit the two motorcycles in the 6.40pm incident.

One of the women who died was on one of the bodabodas while the rider is in hospital. The second rider and his passenger are also in hospital.

“We have 15 victims admitted to hospital; 11 of them are male, three female and one child,” said Tenwek CEO Geoffrey Langat.

Mr Langat said a help desk had been set up at the hospital to assist relatives of the patients admitted there with various degree of injuries.

Mr John Korir, a resident, said several such incidents have occurred in the area due to the fact that the tarmac road is unmarked and road signs have not been erected.