Fraudsters are already attempting to cash in on the hospitalisation of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

A man believed to be working in cahoots with other fraudsters has registered a Pay Bill number to raise funds for Dr Laboso who is admitted at a hospital in London, the United Kingdom.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Dr Laboso’s office disowned the scheme and said the matter had been reported to the police for investigations.

“Attention is drawn to fraud messages and texts being sent to unsuspecting members of the public urging them to make contributions for Her Excellency the Governor Dr Joyce Laboso in return for a reward, through Pay Bill No:100400(HFC) ACC no.9133793201 and MPESA number 0726830886 registered under the name of Geoffrey Kipkoech,” stated the statement.

Mr Ezra Kirui, the Director of Communications at the county government disowned the messages being circulated saying “they are ill intentioned and are not sanctioned by the governor, her office, or her associates.”

He urged the public not to fall prey to the fraudsters on the prowl. He said the matter had been reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and other Kenyans visit Bomet' Governor Joyce Laboso at a hospital in London, the UK, in this photo shared by his family on June 5, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

“However, the governor is highly grateful to the members of public for their prayers as she continues with her medical treatment,” said Mr Kirui.

The fraudsters, who claim to be collecting funds towards the governor’s treatment, are sending out messages to individuals known to be close to the governor.

Dr Laboso is admitted at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust hospital in London. She flew to London on May 29, 2019.

Before leaving for the UK, the governor had been missing from office and public limelight for over three weeks.

There were speculations that she was unwell and had been seeking treatment in the UK, United States of America and India.