In a move that surprised both his political allies and foes, Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok has nominated county assembly Speaker Shadrack Rotich as his deputy.

Dr Barchok Tuesday forwarded Mr Rotich’s name to the county assembly for vetting and approval.

The position which has been vacant since August, 8, when the governor was sworn into office following the death of his predecessor, Ms Joyce Laboso, on July, 29.

Dr Barchok also nominated Patrick Kiplangat Maritim as the County Executive for Administration, Ms Emily Chelangat Seronei for the Gender, Youths, Sports and Social Services docket while Mr Alexander Ngeno was nominated for the position of Public Service Board chairperson.

The nomination of the four was communicated to the assembly by Deputy Speaker Wesley Kiprotich during the afternoon session.

Mr Rotich is a former Deputy Secretary-General of the defunct Association of Local Government Authorities of Kenya in charge of finance and administration.

