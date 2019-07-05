By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei Thursday flew out to India to visit ailing Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Mr Ruto, the former Bomet Governor, flew out with Mr Koskei Thursday morning.

It has not yet been disclosed the hospital where Dr Laboso is admitted to in India after she was moved from another one in London.

"Dr Laboso requires everyone's support and prayers at this time. We are going to offer the much needed moral support. We wish her a quick recovery,” Mr Ruto told the Nation by phone.

DOING WELL

Their visit comes five days after Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok also flew out to check on his boss.

"The governor is doing well and we expect her to be released in a few days to enable her travel back home,” said Dr Barchok on Thursday.

Last week, MPs from Bomet, including Senator Christopher Langat, Woman Rep Joyce Korir, Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Ms Beatrice Elachi visited the governor in India.

Among those who visited Dr Laboso at the hospital in the United Kingdom were ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth, Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon.

TRANSFERRED

Dr Laboso, who was transferred two weeks ago from UK to India, left the country for treatment on May 29, 2019.

She left her deputy, Dr Barchok, to be in charge of the county with the assistance of County Secretary Evalyne Rono.

Before going to the UK, Dr Laboso had maintained a low profile for weeks, sparking speculations on her health.