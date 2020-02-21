By VITALIS KIMUTAI

There was drama at Bomet Law Courts Thursday as police arrested a Kericho-based advocate.

Thaddaeus Martin Nyangiri was arrested over claims that his clients presented a fake Will in court during a succession dispute.

Nyangiri was seized after Bomet Principal Magistrate Lilian Kiniale issued a warrant of arrest against the lawyer two weeks ago.

Ms Kiniale also ordered for the arrest of former Bomet Lands Registrar Jotham Ngeno and a Mrs Naomi Wanjiru. The two suspects are yet to be arrested.

Public Prosecutor Mary Kang'ethe made an application before the court for their arrest saying the three would be charged alongside two brothers involved in the succession dispute.

Police officers in civilian clothing pounced on the advocate immediately after he stepped out of court where he was representing a client before Bomet Senior Resident Magistrate Kipkirui Kibellion.

He attempted to protest, but the officers produced a warrant.

Two brothers, David Kimutai and Raymond Cheruiyot, have been charged with intermeddling with the estate of their late father, Julius Cheruiyot Ngeno, contrary to the laws of succession.

They are accused of subdividing the land registered under the name of their father and transferring it to themselves without following due process.