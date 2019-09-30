Bomet Governor Hillary Barachok has called for enhanced safety in schools to avert disasters in the learning institutions.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the fire that burnt down two dormitories at Kipsuter Boys Secondary School in Bomet County.

Bomet County Criminal Investigations Officer Jacob Muli said four students and a petrol attendant were arrested at the weekend by detectives investigating the last Wednesday incident.

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in the incident which destroyed two timber walled dormitories which housed 143 students.

SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED

“Having taken note that four of the accused persons are minors, plea is deferred until (Monday) afternoon to enable them (suspects) secure the services of an advocate to represent them,” said Mr Kiboinet.

The case is being prosecuted by state counsel Ms Patriciah Kariuki.

The petrol attendant in police custody – Ibrahim Ngeno, 36, is claimed to have sold petrol to the students who used it to torch the dormitory.

The students lost mattresses, blankets, sheets, clothes and other personal effects.

FIRE INCIDENTS

In the last two weeks, similar fire incidents were reported at Kimolwet Academy and Chebilat Boys Secondary Schools in Sotik sub-county.

In an earlier interview, Chepalungu Sub County police boss Nelson Masai said no one was injured in the fire incidents that saw property worth millions of shillings destroyed.

“The fire broke out at around 6.15 am as students were taking their breakfast. The students, villagers and teachers helped put out the inferno,” said Mr Stanley Mutai, a disaster management officer at Bomet County.

Three weeks ago, 80 Kimolwet Academy students were affected when their dormitory was reduced to ashes by, while 121 students were affected at Chebilat Boys Secondary School.

SAFETY

Bomet Governor Hillary Barachok has called for enhanced safety in schools to avert disasters in the learning institutions.

“It is important for all stakeholders to ensure that safety measures are adhered to in learning institutions, this will ensure the safety of the children,” said Dr Barchok.

The governor said there is need for school principals and Boards of Management to ensure that learning takes place in safe environments.

He said the rising cases of school fires and suicide among students were alarming. The Bomet County boss advised learning institutions to strengthen counselling departments.