Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is set to be transferred from a London hospital to India for further treatment.

After spending 27 days at the Royal Marden NHS Foundation Trust Hospital, Dr Laboso was Tuesday night expected to be released to enable her travel to another hospital in India for further treatment.

County Chief of Staff Jayne Sigilai told a section of Bomet MCAs that doctors attending to Dr Laboso in the UK were expected to discharge her so that she could switch hospitals.

"The governor is doing well but she is expected to be referred to a hospital in India to be attended to by another set of doctors," said Mrs Sigilai during a meeting on Tuesday evening at the governor's office which was also attended by Bomet Jubilee Chairman Benard Mutai and a host of party supporters.

ILLNESS NOT REVEALED

It has not been revealed what the governor is suffering from since she left the country on May 29 for the UK.

Her office announced at the time that she had taken leave of absence for a month to seek treatment abroad and that Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok and County Secretary Evalyne Rono would be in charge of the county’s affairs in her absence.

Dr Laboso is accompanied by her husband Edwin Abonyo, son Brian, niece Minah and aide identified as Joyce.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and his wife Yucabeth, Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon are among prominent Kenyans who have been to see her in hospital.