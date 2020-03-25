Leadership changes loom in Bomet

A reshuffle of senior officers and administrators is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday in what is expected to affect several departments.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

Anxiety has gripped employees of the Bomet County government over looming sackings and a reshuffle.

Two days ago, the county’s Human Resources Director Richard Sigei was sent on compulsory in unclear circumstances.

Former Sotik Sub-County Administrator Linus Chepkwony was appointed to replace Mr Sigei in an acting capacity.

Mr Sigei had been accused of insubordination for the second time in a year and ward reps publicly vowed to have him removed from office.

"Mr Sigei was sent on compulsory leave and asked to show course why should not be sacked under directives of Governor Hillary Barchok," said a senior officer at the county headquarters who can not be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Mr Chepkwony has previously worked as an assistant directors at the Human Resources department.

Governor Barchok is said to have been working on unveiling a new team with a section of Bomet ward reps including Majority Leader Josephat Kirui.