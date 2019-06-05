By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Longisa County Referral Hospital in Bomet County is on the spot after a woman died, three days after undergoing a surgical operation during delivery.

Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has demanded an explanation on the circumstances under which Ms Florence Tompos, who delivered through caesarean section, was released, re-admitted and transferred to a private referral hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

SECOND CHILD

Ms Tompos, 38, was admitted at the hospital on Monday last week where she delivered her second child. The baby is well and under the care of relatives.

Dr Langat said the matter should be investigated to establish whether or not it was a case of negligence in part of the medics who treated and discharged her at the government hospital before her condition worsened, leading to re-admission.

“How did the hospital release a woman who had delivered through caesarean section before she could fully recover? There are many questions the hospital management must answer in relation to the case,” said Dr Langat.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Isaac Birech, however, sought to clear the hospital of any wrong doing.

ANAEMIA

“She had anaemia in pregnancy and later underwent delivery through caesarean section due to foetal distress. She delivered a female infant who scored well. She was transfused two units of blood and did well,” stated a report prepared by Dr Birech.

Longisa County Hospital. The hospital in Bomet County is on the spot after a woman died, three days after undergoing a surgical operation during delivery. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the report dated June 4, 2019, Dr Birech said, that on the third day of admission, the patient was discharged and given drugs including antibiotics.

However, two days after discharge, Ms Tompos was re-admitted after she developed complications while recovering at home.

“She was re-admitted through casualty with respiratory issues, difficulty in breathing, chest pains, and epigastric pains,” stated Dr Birech in a brief prepared for the County Executive in charge of Medical Services and Public Health Dr Joseph Sitonik.

Dr Birech stated that upon re-admission, the patient was subjected to an evaluation for possible pulmonary embolism/ pneumonia.

TRANSFUSED

“Empiric treatment with blood thinner, antibiotics, and oxygen were instituted. Laboratory investigations showed elevated white count and anaemia. She was transfused one (blood) unit,” stated the report.

It further noted that the patient’s respiratory distress worsened and she was referred for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Tenwek Hospital, where she succumbed.

“A comprehensive morbidity/ mortality audit has been done by the relevant hospital committee and the full report will be forwarded to your office in due course,” concludes Dr Birech in the report.

NEGLIGENCE

Dr Sitonik said the preliminary report had indicated that the operation was successful and there was no case of negligence during and post-surgery.