By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

A man who is accused of killing his two sons in Konoin Sub-county a week ago has been arraigned in a Bomet court.

Mr Peter Kipkorir Langat appeared before Resident Magistrate Maureen Aduke but could not take plea as the matter was referred to the Kericho High Court.

Mr Kipkorir faces charges of hacking his sons, Boaz Kipkirui (6) and Elivias Kipkemoi (4), to death using a machete at Siomo village August 30.

State prosecutor Mary Kangethe informed the court that investigations into the matter had been completed with a murder file opened at the High Court in Bomet.

“I direct that the file be placed before the Kericho high court on September 17 this year for plea taking,” Ms Aduke directed when the file was placed before her on Friday morning.

The magistrate also directed that the prosecution assigns a lawyer to represent the suspect in court as is provided for in law.