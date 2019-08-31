It is claimed that the suspect was accusing his wife, who is a nursery school teacher, of keeping money so that she could move in with another man.

By VITALIS KIMUTAI

A man hacked his two children to death in Bomet County after a quarrel with his wife over maize flour.

The suspect is alleged to have engaged his wife in a domestic dispute over an undisclosed amount of money he had given her to purchase the flour for the family, which he claimed was not done as directed.

FOOD DISPUTE

The children's mother escaped unhurt during the Friday night incident and reported the matter to the police.

Konoin Sub-County police boss Alex Shikondi said the incident occurred in Shiomo village, Cheptalal.

"Following the quarrel, the suspect's wife prepared food for the family in a hurry and took off to her brother-in-law's house in the neighbourhood to take refuge together with the children," said Mr Shikondi

Mr Shikondi added that: "The suspect allegedly followed the woman and the children to his brother's home where he slashed the children to death using a sharp panga before fleeing the scene.”

The victims, six-year-old Boaz Kipkirui and four-year-old Elivias Kipkemoi were taken to Cheptalal Sub-County Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The police boss said a search is on for the suspect who is a casual labourer at Shiomo Tea Factory.