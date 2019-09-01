By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

Police in Bomet County have arrested a man who hacked his two sons to death following a quarrel with his wife over maize flour.

The suspect, Peter Kipkorir Langat, killed his two sons in a horrific incident that shocked the residents of Shiomo village in Cheptalal Sub-Location, Konoin Constituency on Friday night.

It followed a domestic dispute with his wife over an undisclosed amount of money which he allegedly gave her to purchase four kilos of maize flour but which he claimed the woman did not purchase.

He accused her of misusing his hard-earned money as she allegedly engaged in a relationship with another man whose identity was not disclosed.

BUY MAIZE FLOUR

The suspect allegedly demanded from his wife that, being in gainful employment as an Early Childhood Education Development (ECED) teacher, she should equally buy the same amount of maize flour for the family, even before starting to cook for them on the fateful night.

Related Stories Another man kills his two sons

Advertisement ​

"Following the quarrel, the suspect's wife prepared food for the family in a hurry and took off to her brother in-law's house in the neighbourhood to take refuge along with the children as she feared for her life," Said Konoin Sub-County Police Commander Alex Mr Shikondi

ATTACK

The suspect, who works at Shiomo Tea Factory in the neighbourhood, later followed his family to the house where they had taken refuge and attacked the children in an act that left his relatives in shock.

“He slashed the children – Six-year-old Boaz Kipkirui and four-year-old Elivias Kipkemoi – with a sharp panga and disappeared into the night as the alarm was raised attracting villages who rushed to the scene only to find the children lying in a pool of flood,” said Mr Shikondi.

Mr Shikodi said the suspect fled the area following the incident, but was later arrested on Saturday evening after a day-long search by the police.

ARRESTED

“Police officers have arrested the suspect at Mogogosiek trading centre while armed with the panga which is the killer weapon. He has been placed in custody as investigations continue ahead of being arraigned,” said Mr Shikondi on Sunday morning.

Following the incident, the victims were rushed to Cheptalal Sub-County Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Police have since moved the bodies to Kapkatet Hospital Mortuary to await post-mortem exams and subsequent release to the family for burial.