By VITALIS KIMUTAI

More by this Author

For the first time since 2013, Madaraka Day celebrations were not held in Bomet.

County and national government officials joined other Kenyans in the neighbouring Narok County where President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the fete.

NAROK STADIUM

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok and County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding led the region’s leaders to Narok stadium.

“Since President Kenyatta was presiding over the national function in the neighbouring Narok County, we made unanimous decision to take part in the national event,” said Dr Barchok.

The five sub counties- Bomet East, Bomet Central, Sotik, Konoin, and Chepalungu held their separate celebrations at their respective headquarters.

ILLICIT BREW

However, in the neighbouring Kericho County, Governor Paul Chepkwony and County Commissioner Moses Mbaruku presided over the celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium.