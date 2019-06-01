alexa No Madaraka Day celebrations in Bomet - Daily Nation
No Madaraka Day celebrations in Bomet

Saturday June 1 2019

Bomet Madaraka Day

Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso (right) and Konoin Deputy County Commissioner Jude Wesonga during 2018 Madaraka Day celebrations at Mogogosiek. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

For the first time since 2013, Madaraka Day celebrations were not held in Bomet.

County and national government officials joined other Kenyans in the neighbouring Narok County where President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the fete.  

NAROK STADIUM

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok and County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding led the region’s leaders to Narok stadium.

“Since President Kenyatta was presiding over the national function in the neighbouring Narok County, we made unanimous decision to take part in the national event,” said Dr Barchok.

The five sub counties- Bomet East, Bomet Central, Sotik, Konoin, and Chepalungu held their separate celebrations at their respective headquarters.

However, in the neighbouring Kericho County, Governor Paul Chepkwony and County Commissioner Moses Mbaruku presided over the celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium.

"There is need for concerted efforts by all State actors to end the sale of illicit brew and its consumption in the county, " said Professor Chepkwony.